How to Watch ‘Come Dance With Me’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J have come together to bring viewers an all-new dance competition show, “Come Dance With Me.” The fun new series features family pairs made up of one child and one adult. The first episode of “Come Dance With Me” premieres live on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

“Come Dance With Me” features talented child dancers paired with an untrained parent or grown-up. The child may choose to bring along a parent, grandparent, or another support person to be their partner. Despite their lack of experience, these adults are putting on their dance shoes and teaming up with a special child in their life. Some of the adults competing this season are preschool teachers, doctors, social workers, and engineers, so this is an unfamiliar experience for them. The series will feature a variety of dance styles, including hip-hop, ballroom, contemporary, and theatrical.

Each week, the duos will train with professional choreographers and compete against one another in hopes of taking home the $100,000 grand prize. After they perform, the two lowest-scoring teams will go head-to-head in a freestyle dance-off to attempt to stay in the competition. The loser of the dance-off will be eliminated.

The competition show is hosted by Philip Lawrence. Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda, and Dexter Mayfield make up the panel of judges.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Come Dance With Me” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a preview of 'Come Dance with Me':

