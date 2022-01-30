How To Watch World Cup Qualifying: USA vs. Canada Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, And More

In what feels like a match for all the CONCACAF marbles, the US and Canada do battle in the True North with three crucial points on the line. You can watch the USMNT vs. Canada World Cup Qualifier at 3:05 PM ET with a 30–Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: USMNT vs. Canada

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

The US won their last match against El Salvador, putting them in a prime position to take first or second place in the group. Barring a massive meltdown, a spot in the 2022 World Cup is all but guaranteed for the US. However, they shouldn’t take this match lightly — because Team Canada certainly will not.

Game Preview

US/Canada will take place at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, ON, giving the Canadian side a bit of home-field advantage. Both clubs are coming off victories after a 1-0 win for the US over El Salvador and a 2-0 win for Canada over Honduras on Thursday. With just four matches left, it’s imperative for clubs to grab as many points as they possibly can to avoid both the dreaded play-in round — or outright elimination. Luckily, both of these clubs look to be in a good place, especially if a draw occurs on Sunday. Maybe both sides just agree to get 90 minutes of cardio and hit the showers gaining one point each?

There’s no clear favorite for Sunday’s match according to Vegas, as DraftKings Sportsbook has + odds for all three results. A Canada victory is the highest odds at +185, a draw nets you +180, and a US victory gets you +170.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

All Live TV Streaming Options