How to Watch USA vs. Honduras 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

After a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to table leaders Canada on Sunday, the USMNT looks to rebound against a weak Honduras team. The Americans will have home-field advantage for this one, as they’ll travel to Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota in what’s sure to be a bone-chillingly cold game. You can watch the action live on FS1 which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the USMNT vs. Honduras CONCACAF Qualifying Match

USMNT vs. Honduras Game Preview

The US lost to group leaders Canada on Sunday in impressive fashion, getting blanked 2-0. The US is now tied with Mexico for second and four points back of Canada with just 3 matches left, including a date with “El Tri” in March. Luckily for the USMNT, Honduras is coming into town having lost their last seven matches and winning a grand total of 0 matches throughout final round group play.

How to Stream the USMNT vs. Honduras CONCACAF Qualifying Match for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch USMNT vs. Honduras CONCACAF Qualifying Match live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1), TUDN, and Univision + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1), TUDN, and Univision + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and Univision + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE: Miles Robinson | USMNT vs. Canada | Jan. 30, 2022

