How to Watch USMNT Soccer vs. Costa Rica CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Live for Free Without Cable

The only thing standing between the USMNT and a World Cup bid is Team Costa Rica. More specifically, it’s Team Costa Rica and a six-goal loss. Any other result — including a loss by fewer than six goals — gets the U.S. into the tournament later this year in Qatar.

Can the U.S. men manage to avoid a catastrophic ending to their World Cup bid? Or will they perform closer to their impressive 5-1 drubbing of Panama on Sunday evening? Find out in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying finale, which takes place this Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, TUDN, and Universo.

How to Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying - USA vs. Costa Rica - Live for Free Without Cable

About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Don’t lose and you’re in — that’s the mantra for the U.S. entering Wednesday night’s match. With Canada already having secured the top seed in the CONCACAF region, it’s just about seeding and avoiding the play-in match at this point for the USMNT. However, thanks to their impressive goal differential, the U.S. could still get knocked into the play-in game if they lose by six or more goals.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Canada (X) 13 8 4 1 +17 28 2 United States 13 7 4 2 +9 25 3 Mexico 13 7 4 2 +7 25 4 Costa Rica 13 6 4 3 +3 22 5 Panama 13 5 3 5 -3 18 6 El Salvador (Eliminated) 13 2 4 7 −8 10 7 Jamaica (Eliminated) 13 1 5 7 −11 8 8 Honduras (Eliminated) 13 0 4 9 −18 4

Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule

United States

vs. Costa Rica, March 30

Canada

vs. Panama, March 30

Mexico

vs. El Salvador, March 30

Costa Rica

vs. USA, March 30

Panama

vs. Canada, March 30

How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

