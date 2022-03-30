How to Watch USMNT Soccer vs. Costa Rica CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Live for Free Without Cable
The only thing standing between the USMNT and a World Cup bid is Team Costa Rica. More specifically, it’s Team Costa Rica and a six-goal loss. Any other result — including a loss by fewer than six goals — gets the U.S. into the tournament later this year in Qatar.
Can the U.S. men manage to avoid a catastrophic ending to their World Cup bid? Or will they perform closer to their impressive 5-1 drubbing of Panama on Sunday evening? Find out in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying finale, which takes place this Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, TUDN, and Universo.
How to Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying - USA vs. Costa Rica - Live for Free Without Cable
- When: Wednesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Universo
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to Paramount+.
About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Don’t lose and you’re in — that’s the mantra for the U.S. entering Wednesday night’s match. With Canada already having secured the top seed in the CONCACAF region, it’s just about seeding and avoiding the play-in match at this point for the USMNT. However, thanks to their impressive goal differential, the U.S. could still get knocked into the play-in game if they lose by six or more goals.
2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Canada (X)
|13
|8
|4
|1
|+17
|28
|2
|United States
|13
|7
|4
|2
|+9
|25
|3
|Mexico
|13
|7
|4
|2
|+7
|25
|4
|Costa Rica
|13
|6
|4
|3
|+3
|22
|5
|Panama
|13
|5
|3
|5
|-3
|18
|6
|El Salvador (Eliminated)
|13
|2
|4
|7
|−8
|10
|7
|Jamaica (Eliminated)
|13
|1
|5
|7
|−11
|8
|8
|Honduras (Eliminated)
|13
|0
|4
|9
|−18
|4
Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule
United States
- vs. Costa Rica, March 30
Canada
- vs. Panama, March 30
Mexico
- vs. El Salvador, March 30
Costa Rica
- vs. USA, March 30
Panama
- vs. Canada, March 30
How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|TUDN
|≥ $104.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Universo
|≥ $104.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo