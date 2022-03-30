 Skip to Content
How to Watch USMNT Soccer vs. Costa Rica CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The only thing standing between the USMNT and a World Cup bid is Team Costa Rica. More specifically, it’s Team Costa Rica and a six-goal loss. Any other result — including a loss by fewer than six goals — gets the U.S. into the tournament later this year in Qatar.

Can the U.S. men manage to avoid a catastrophic ending to their World Cup bid? Or will they perform closer to their impressive 5-1 drubbing of Panama on Sunday evening? Find out in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying finale, which takes place this Wednesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, TUDN, and Universo.

How to Watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying - USA vs. Costa Rica - Live for Free Without Cable

About the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Don’t lose and you’re in — that’s the mantra for the U.S. entering Wednesday night’s match. With Canada already having secured the top seed in the CONCACAF region, it’s just about seeding and avoiding the play-in match at this point for the USMNT. However, thanks to their impressive goal differential, the U.S. could still get knocked into the play-in game if they lose by six or more goals.

2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts
1 Canada (X) 13 8 4 1 +17 28
2 United States 13 7 4 2 +9 25
3 Mexico 13 7 4 2 +7 25
4 Costa Rica 13 6 4 3 +3 22
5 Panama 13 5 3 5 -3 18
6 El Salvador (Eliminated) 13 2 4 7 −8 10
7 Jamaica (Eliminated) 13 1 5 7 −11 8
8 Honduras (Eliminated) 13 0 4 9 −18 4

Remaining 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Schedule

United States

  • vs. Costa Rica, March 30

Canada

  • vs. Panama, March 30

Mexico

  • vs. El Salvador, March 30

Costa Rica

  • vs. USA, March 30

Panama

  • vs. Canada, March 30

How to Stream CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers - USA vs. Costa Rica live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $104.99---
TUDN≥ $104.99-----
Universo≥ $104.99^
$5		--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, and Universo + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, and Universo + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network and Universo + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

USMNT vs. Panama: 1:00 Highlights - Mar. 27, 2022

