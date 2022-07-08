How to Watch ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Singer-songwriter and pop superstar Kesha is taking viewers on a supernatural adventure. “Conjuring Kesha” follows her as she explores paranormal mysteries and unexplained activity. The new original series is available to stream exclusively on discovery+. The first two episodes drop on Friday, July 8 with new episodes debuting every Friday through August 5. You can watch the new series starting this Friday with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Stream ‘Conjuring Kesha’

About ‘Conjuring Kesha’

In the new series, Kesha plans to venture into the unknown. She explores the haunted Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Tennessee, searches for Bigfoot at California’s Mount Shasta, and much more.

Along the way, some of her friends and fellow celebrities will take on these scary situations together. Whitney Cummings, Jojo Fletcher, Betty Who, GaTa, Karen Elson, and Big Freedia all join her this season. Paranormal experts will pop in to offer their expertise and guidance, too.

You can find the episode titles and streaming dates below.

Episode 1: “Not Today, Satan” | Friday, July 8

Episode 2: "Songs for the Dead" | Friday, July 8

Episode 3: "A Terrifying Truth" | Friday, July 15

Episode 4: "Into Bigfoot's Lair" | Friday, July 22

Episode 5: "Kesha Faces Mortality" | Friday, July 29

Episode 6: "Descent Into Madness" | Friday, August 5

“To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” said Kesha. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God. But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true?”

Can You Stream ‘Conjuring Kesha’ for Free?

“Conjuring Kesha” is available to stream for free with a seven-day trial to discovery+. After that, you will have to pay for a monthly subscription, which costs $4.99 (Ad Lite) or $6.99 (Ad Free) per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Conjuring Kesha’ on discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.