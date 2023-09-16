How to Watch ‘Craft Me a Romance’ Starring Jodie Sweetin Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Earlier this month, Great American Family kicked off its "Great American Autumn" slate of programming and that schedule of cozy films continues on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET as the network has another exciting and wholesome love story for fans to enjoy this weekend. "Craft Me a Romance" stars "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin as a small arts and crafts store owner is confronted with big changes both personally and professionally.
About 'Craft Me a Romance' Starring Jodie Sweetin
“Craft Me a Romance” follows Nicole Borden (Sweetin), who owns a charming and cozy craft supplies store. She’s happily following her dreams and helping others find their own creativity. Her mom inspired her to be creative and spend time making art, so now, she encourages others to do the same. However, she soon realizes that’s all about to change, thanks to a big corporation attempting to step in.
Unfortunately, the owner of Mitchell’s Art and Craft Supplies, Mathew (Brent Bailey), gives Nicole two options. She can sell the store herself, or she will be forced out. When she stands her ground, Mathew feels he has no choice but to try to get closer to her and eventually persuade her to give up her shop.
Just as Nicole’s plans were shaken up by Mathew, he is caught off-guard too. While this was supposed to be all business, it’s not going that way. Before long, a romance begins to brew, but will this change the fate of Nicole’s craft store?
Starring alongside Sweetin and Bailey are Allison Garland, Michael Patrick Lane, Michael Perl, and Audrey Looye.
'Craft Me a Romance' Starring Jodie Sweetin Trailer
