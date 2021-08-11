 Skip to Content
MTV MTV Cribs

How to Watch MTV ‘Cribs’ Reboot Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

The iconic MTV celebrity home tour show Cribs is back and better than ever! Over 20 years after it first debuted on MTV, the show returns for its 19th season and features an impressive lineup of celebrities. The first 30-minute episode airs on Wednesday, August 11. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Cribs Season 19 Premiere

Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” says Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Throughout the season, viewers will get a chance to take a look into their favorite celebrities’ homes. Some of the stars’ homes that will be featured on Cribs season 19 include:

  • Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross
  • Big Sean
  • Christian Siriano
  • Johnny Weir
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Jordyn Woods
  • Kathy Griffin
  • Marsai Martin
  • Martha Stewart
  • Nick Young
  • Nico Tortorella
  • Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
  • Rick Ross
  • Ryan Lochte
  • Scott Disick
  • Tia Mowry
  • Tinashe
  • TJ Lavin

Since the original Cribs series premiered in 2000, different versions of the show have been produced, giving viewers over 100 episodes to enjoy. The show was rebooted in 2010 and CMT aired a spin-off. It was also produced as a shortform series for Snapchat and a global format for the UK.

How to Stream Cribs Season 19 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch Cribs live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 30 Top Cable Channels

