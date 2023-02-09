How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, the first season of the “ Criminal Minds ” spin-off, “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” comes to a close. The popular Paramount+ series has captivated viewers since it debuted on the streaming service last year. It turned out to be a major success and ultimately, it landed a spot in the streaming service’s top five popular shows. Now, there’s one last segment to stream before this chapter of the crime drama is over. The “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 1 finale episode drops on Paramount+ on Thursday, Feb. 9. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 1 Finale

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” follows an elite FBI team, known as BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit). Throughout the first season, the crew has faced their old nemesis, Elias Voit. There are loose ends to tie up before it ends, especially after David Rossi’s capture.

The Season 1 finale episode is titled “Dead End.” According to Paramount+’s official synopsis, Voit has a hold on Rossi and puts his strength and knowledge to the test. It doesn’t look like Voit is willing to back down, but the BAU continues pushing in hopes of winning this one.

The cast of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” features several familiar faces, including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, and Zach Gilford.

Though Season 1 is wrapping up this week, it won’t be long before fans can watch even more episodes. Viewers will be relieved to learn that the series has been renewed for a second season and filming is expected to begin this year. Be on the lookout for more details about the next chapter.

