How to Watch 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

Awards show season continues with the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15. The 28th annual event is hosted by Chelsea Handler at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

About 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

At the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards, the best in the industry will be acknowledged for their impressive achievements in 2022. Some of the categories include actors, actresses, young rising stars, and directors. Costume designers, editors, hair and makeup artists, and others will be recognized. Actor Jeff Bridges is set to receive the lifetime achievement award.

In the TV series categories, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” received a total of six nominations, including Best Comedy Series. Several of the stars were also nominated. “Better Call Saul” earned five nods, while “Gaslit,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Good Fight” each have four. You can find all of the TV series nominees here.

As for the 2022 films, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” brought in an impressive 14 nods. “The Fabelmans” trails slightly behind with 11 nominations and “Babylon” has a total of 10. The remaining movie nominees are listed here.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 15 to see the best of the best and find out which movies and shows are worth checking out.

