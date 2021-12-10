 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Crossing Swords

How to Watch ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Hulu Original series “Crossing Swords” returns for its second season. After a successful first season in June 2020, the series was quickly renewed, promising plenty more exciting moments ahead. All ten episodes in season two are available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday, December 10. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Crossing Swords’

“Crossing Swords” is an adult, stop-motion animated series that follows a wannabe hero named Patrick. He has a good heart and eventually gets his dream job. As he gets comfortable in his new role as a squire, he learns that the royal castle isn’t exactly what he thought it was. As a result, he faces all kinds of challenges, including war, murder, and more.

The second season kicks off with Patrick on trial. After he betrayed the kingdom, he must find a way to escape his punishment. The only solution is to set out on a journey to find the legendary leprechaun gold.

The “Crossing Swords” cast features Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Breckin Meyer, Tony Hale, and Adam Pally. The series comes from the producers of “Robot Chicken.” It was created by Tom Root and John Harvatine IV.

If you haven’t already watched the first season, or if you would like to stream it again, you can find it on Hulu.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Crossing Swords’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.