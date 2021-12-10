How to Watch ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hulu Original series “Crossing Swords” returns for its second season. After a successful first season in June 2020, the series was quickly renewed, promising plenty more exciting moments ahead. All ten episodes in season two are available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday, December 10. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Crossing Swords’

“Crossing Swords” is an adult, stop-motion animated series that follows a wannabe hero named Patrick. He has a good heart and eventually gets his dream job. As he gets comfortable in his new role as a squire, he learns that the royal castle isn’t exactly what he thought it was. As a result, he faces all kinds of challenges, including war, murder, and more.

The second season kicks off with Patrick on trial. After he betrayed the kingdom, he must find a way to escape his punishment. The only solution is to set out on a journey to find the legendary leprechaun gold.

The “Crossing Swords” cast features Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Breckin Meyer, Tony Hale, and Adam Pally. The series comes from the producers of “Robot Chicken.” It was created by Tom Root and John Harvatine IV.

If you haven’t already watched the first season, or if you would like to stream it again, you can find it on Hulu.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Crossing Swords’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.