How to Watch ‘Crush’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Crush”, a new Hulu Originals coming-of-age comedy, makes its debut this week. This film, directed by Sammi Cohen, features a diverse cast and storyline with an LGBTQ romance. The movie is available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, April 29. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Crush’
- When: Friday, April 29
- Where: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Crush’
“Crush” tells the story of a lesbian high school romance and showcases all of the messy parts of falling in love. To avoid suspension, Paige (Rowan Blanchard) tries out for the track team. She has another reason to join the team as she attempts to hit things off with her crush, Gabriella (Isabella Ferreira), who’s one of the top athletes at the school.
Before long, Paige learns that she’s actually crushing on someone else instead. She ends up in a love triangle after she becomes interested in A.J. (Auli’i Cravalho). Through the ordeal, Paige discovers the true meaning and feeling of being in love.
Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and Megan Mullally also star in the new Hulu Originals movie.
On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Crush’ on Hulu?
Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.