 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Crush

How to Watch ‘Crush’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Crush”, a new Hulu Originals coming-of-age comedy, makes its debut this week. This film, directed by Sammi Cohen, features a diverse cast and storyline with an LGBTQ romance. The movie is available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, April 29. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Crush’

About ‘Crush’

“Crush” tells the story of a lesbian high school romance and showcases all of the messy parts of falling in love. To avoid suspension, Paige (Rowan Blanchard) tries out for the track team. She has another reason to join the team as she attempts to hit things off with her crush, Gabriella (Isabella Ferreira), who’s one of the top athletes at the school.

Before long, Paige learns that she’s actually crushing on someone else instead. She ends up in a love triangle after she becomes interested in A.J. (Auli’i Cravalho). Through the ordeal, Paige discovers the true meaning and feeling of being in love.

Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and Megan Mullally also star in the new Hulu Originals movie.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Crush’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch a preview of 'Crush':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.