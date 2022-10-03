 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Cuomo’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

After an absence of nearly a year, Chris Cuomo is returning to television. His new show, “Cuomo,” debuts Monday, Oct. 3 on NewsNation. The former CNN anchor and attorney Chris Cuomo was dismissed from his popular primetime news program following allegations that he participated in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in researching women who had accused the politician of sexual harassment. Returning to cable news, “Cuomo” will every evening at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ‘Cuomo’ every evening starting Oct. 3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Cuomo’

About ‘Cuomo’

‘Cuomo’ is a live primetime nightly news show, hosted by Chris Cuomo and produced by Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen.

Cuomo comes into the show with some work to do to restore his reputation. Cuomo became embroiled in the investigation of sexual harassment claims made against his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. In 2021, New York State Attorney General Letitia James released documents demonstrating Chris Cuomo took an active hand in helping his brother defend himself, an act that most in the journalism industry saw as a major ethical violation.

“I am so grateful this talented group of industry veterans and visionaries is joining me on this exciting new venture with NewsNation,” Cuomo said.

How to Stream ‘Cuomo’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Cuomo” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NewsNation + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NewsNation + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: NewsNation

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NewsNation + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NewsNation + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the trailer for 'Cuomo':

