How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV & Mobile

On Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Football Team from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.