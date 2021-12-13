How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Charlotte

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (15-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Charlotte. He ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-6 in home games. Dallas is eighth in the NBA giving up only 104.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 7-9 away from home. Charlotte ranks fifth in the league scoring 50.0 points per game in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 121.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Washington: day to day (illness), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols).