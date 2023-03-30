 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Dance for Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

BET+’s newest original movie is set to debut Thursday, March 30 exclusively on the direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The film is called “Dance for Me,” a harrowing tale of love, danger and excitement. When a young exotic dancer meets the man of her dreams, she thinks it’ll be Easy street from here on out. But when her past resurfaces, she must find a way to put it to rest forever so she can move on with her life. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch 'Dance for Me'

About 'Dance for Me'

Isis is a young exotic dancer with a ton of hopes and dreams, but not a lot of resources to accomplish them. All of that changes when she meets the charming, dashing politician Osiris, who can help her achieve everything she’s ever wanted…or so she thinks.

Isis’s problem is that her past doesn’t want to let her go without a fight. When a group of dangerous criminals she was once connected with reemerges in her life, her future with Osiris hangs in the balance. Can they overcome the dangers and forge a new future for themselves?

Featuring stunning performances from a talented cast of rising stars, “Dance For Me” is a movie that will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. From the steamy dance numbers to the heart-wrenching drama, this movie is a rollercoaster of emotions that you won’t want to miss.

Can you watch 'Dance for Me' for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Dance for Me’ on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Dance for Me'?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Dance for Me' Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    bet+ via amazon.com

    BET+

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

    BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99 / month
    bet+ via amazon.com
