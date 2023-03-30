How to Watch ‘Dance for Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

BET+ ’s newest original movie is set to debut Thursday, March 30 exclusively on the direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The film is called “Dance for Me,” a harrowing tale of love, danger and excitement. When a young exotic dancer meets the man of her dreams, she thinks it’ll be Easy street from here on out. But when her past resurfaces, she must find a way to put it to rest forever so she can move on with her life. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About 'Dance for Me'

Isis is a young exotic dancer with a ton of hopes and dreams, but not a lot of resources to accomplish them. All of that changes when she meets the charming, dashing politician Osiris, who can help her achieve everything she’s ever wanted…or so she thinks.

Isis’s problem is that her past doesn’t want to let her go without a fight. When a group of dangerous criminals she was once connected with reemerges in her life, her future with Osiris hangs in the balance. Can they overcome the dangers and forge a new future for themselves?

Featuring stunning performances from a talented cast of rising stars, “Dance For Me” is a movie that will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. From the steamy dance numbers to the heart-wrenching drama, this movie is a rollercoaster of emotions that you won’t want to miss.

