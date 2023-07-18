How to Watch ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ Series Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

The 2000s were a transformative period in global history. They brought us huge political and social upheavals, and this is perhaps nowhere better-illustrated than in the entertainment industry. Crude, rude radio hosts and reality TV stars captured the imagination of audiences like never before, and the sometimes-ghastly stories behind their rise are now being told in “Dark Side of the 2000s,” which debuts Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV. You can watch the 10-episode season with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’

Mark McGrath will host “Dark Side of the 2000s,” the latest installment in Vice’s “Dark Side” franchise that has also covered the 1990s, professional wrestling, football and more. The show will dig deeply into untold stories from the decade, uncovering dark secrets and using insight from those who saw it all happen to give audiences the full picture.

Topics will include the radio wars between Howard Stern and his competitors, celebrity addiction stories like Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen, cultural touchstones like “John and Kate Plus 8,” the tragedy of Sigfried and Roy, and more events that captured the attention of the entire globe over the span of the 2000s. Viewers who think they know the full details behind these events should tune in, as Vice TV’s reporting will undoubtedly uncover new facts that no one has been privy to until now.

