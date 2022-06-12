How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Based on the hit “Leaphorn and Chee” book series by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The noir thriller follows Navajo Tribal Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and deputy Jim Chee as they investigate a string of seemingly unrelated crimes. However, nothing is ever as it seems. You can watch all of the drama with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’ Series Premiere

When: June 12 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream the series premiere of “Dark Winds” on AMC+.

About ‘Dark Winds’

Commendably, the six-episode adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn and Chee, “Navajo Mysteries” series is largely written, directed, and starring by Native Americans and filmed on location in New Mexico. Played by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon, Lt. Leaphorn and Deputy Chee are tasked with figuring out what brought on a recent crime spree in the 27,000 square miles of the Navajo Nation.

Set in 1971, the pair of officers are forced to challenge their own spiritual beliefs as they try to solve a double murder. However, as they dig into what is truly going on, both officers must confront their own demons as they seek justice and salvation.

The show also stars Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, and is executive produced by George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford. Hillerman’s Leaphorn and Chee books have previously been adapted into the feature film “The Dark Wind” and the PBS miniseries “Skinwalkers: The Navajo Mysteries.”

