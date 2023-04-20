How to Watch ‘Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’ve never heard of Darrin Henson, you’re doing yourself (and the entire music industry) a disservice. Fortunately, there’s a fantastic way to remedy that! ALLBLK ’s new series “Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story,” debuting Thursday, April 20, will tell you the saga of the most influential choreographer of the past half-century. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story'

Award-winning choreographer Darrin Henson influenced an entire generation, lacing entertainment’s hottest stars with electric dance routines still celebrated by millions today. In the world premiere of “Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story,” viewers will get an in depth look at the prolific career of the choreographer turned actor.

Featuring unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, Henson shares his story from humble beginnings through the rise to fame through dance…ultimately becoming “The Choreographer” for major stars including Prince, Jennifer Lopez, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Debra Cox, SWV and many more! Henson’s journey is as inspiring as it is difficult, and his climb to the top is a story that all aspiring artists should learn about.

