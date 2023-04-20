 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

If you’ve never heard of Darrin Henson, you’re doing yourself (and the entire music industry) a disservice. Fortunately, there’s a fantastic way to remedy that! ALLBLK’s new series “Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story,” debuting Thursday, April 20, will tell you the saga of the most influential choreographer of the past half-century. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story'

About 'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story'

Award-winning choreographer Darrin Henson influenced an entire generation, lacing entertainment’s hottest stars with electric dance routines still celebrated by millions today. In the world premiere of “Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story,” viewers will get an in depth look at the prolific career of the choreographer turned actor.

Featuring unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, Henson shares his story from humble beginnings through the rise to fame through dance…ultimately becoming “The Choreographer” for major stars including Prince, Jennifer Lopez, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Debra Cox, SWV and many more! Henson’s journey is as inspiring as it is difficult, and his climb to the top is a story that all aspiring artists should learn about.

Can you watch 'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story' for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story’ on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story'?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Darrin’s Dance Grooves: The Untold Darrin Henson Story' Trailer

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    $5.99 / month
