How to Watch ‘Dated and Related’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another unscripted dating series debuts on Netflix this week. “Dated and Related” shares the same premise as shows like “Love is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle,” which are also on the streaming giant. However, rather than searching for love just for themselves, on “Dated and Related” the contestants are accompanied by one member of their family who is also single. All 10 episodes drop simultaneously and are available to stream starting on Friday, Sept. 2 with a Subscription to Netflix.

On “Dated and Related” 16 contestants head to a beautiful location in the South of France. Most contestants bring a sibling along, but one pair of cousins is part of the show, too. As each single tries to find their soulmate, their sibling or cousin gets to witness the process. The relatives are looking for love together.

Throughout the competition, the contestants must partake in various challenges and go on double dates with their siblings. In the end, someone will go home with a huge cash prize.

“Dated and Related” is hosted by “Too Hot to Handle” Season 2 host Melinda Berry. The family duos include:

Mady and Lily Bajor

Kaz and Kieran Bishop

Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn

Dyman and Deyon Miller

Diana and Nina Javidi Parsijani

Corinna and Joey Roppo

A couple more sibling pairs join the dating competition series in Episode 3, including:

Daniel and Julia Perfetto

Alara and Ceylan Taneri

