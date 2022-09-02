 Skip to Content
Netflix Dated and Related

How to Watch ‘Dated and Related’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another unscripted dating series debuts on Netflix this week. “Dated and Related” shares the same premise as shows like “Love is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle,” which are also on the streaming giant. However, rather than searching for love just for themselves, on “Dated and Related” the contestants are accompanied by one member of their family who is also single. All 10 episodes drop simultaneously and are available to stream starting on Friday, Sept. 2 with a Subscription to Netflix.

On “Dated and Related” 16 contestants head to a beautiful location in the South of France. Most contestants bring a sibling along, but one pair of cousins is part of the show, too. As each single tries to find their soulmate, their sibling or cousin gets to witness the process. The relatives are looking for love together.

Throughout the competition, the contestants must partake in various challenges and go on double dates with their siblings. In the end, someone will go home with a huge cash prize.

“Dated and Related” is hosted by “Too Hot to Handle” Season 2 host Melinda Berry. The family duos include:

  • Mady and Lily Bajor
  • Kaz and Kieran Bishop
  • Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn
  • Dyman and Deyon Miller
  • Diana and Nina Javidi Parsijani
  • Corinna and Joey Roppo

A couple more sibling pairs join the dating competition series in Episode 3, including:

  • Daniel and Julia Perfetto
  • Alara and Ceylan Taneri

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time, so you will have to sign up for a subscription if you haven’t already. New and existing subscribers will have access to the show on Friday, Sept. 2.

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  netflix.com
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

Watch the 'Dated and Related' Trailer:

