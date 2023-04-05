How to Watch ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

One of FX ’s hilarious series, “ DAVE ” is back for another season. The third season of the show, which follows Dave Burd, who is better known as Lil Dicky, premieres this week. Viewers get to tag along on his big endeavor across the United States on his first headline tour. Don’t miss the first two episodes, which debut on FX on Wednesday, April 5 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch DAVE: Season 3 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere

According to the show’s official logline, “DAVE” follows “a neurotic man in his late twenties who believes he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.” During this season, he hits the road with his closest friends as he headlines his very first tour. Along the way, he experiences the different cultures throughout the country.

Dave is also on the search for love, but things aren’t as easy as he might have thought they’d be. His life in the spotlight complicates many aspects of his life, from friendships to romance.

Starring alongside Dave are GaTa as GaTa, Andrew Santino as Mike, Taylor Misiak as Ally, Travis Bennett as Elz, and Christine Ko as Emma. The third season is jam-packed with guest stars, including Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, and Usher.

Can you watch ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch DAVE: Season 3 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere episode schedule?

The first two episodes air on FX on Wednesday, April 5. After that, one new episode will premiere weekly on Wednesdays.

What devices can you use to stream ‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch DAVE: Season 3 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Beginning on Thursday, April 6, after the first two episodes premiere on FX, you will be able to stream them on-demand on Hulu. Throughout the season, new episodes will debut on the streaming service the day after they air. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Hulu if you’d like to catch up.

‘DAVE’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer