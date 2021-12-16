 Skip to Content
Hulu

How to Watch ‘Dead Asleep’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The docuseries that will truly baffle you is “Dead Asleep,” a true crime case about a deadly sleepwalking incident. It will release on Thursday, December 16. You can stream with a subscription to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Dead Asleep’

About ‘Dead Asleep’

Two best friends from high school, Brooke Preston and Randy Herman Jr., are inseparable but when they move to Florida together, things begin to move south. Herman picks up a drinking addiction, getting a few DUIs, and eventually, kills his friend that he has known since he was a child.

The docuseries will walk viewers through the stabbing in West Palm Beach, the morning after when Herman wakes up covered in blood with a hunting knife, and his confession to 911. Herman claims to have been sleepwalking, which he conveniently has history of.

Produced by Pulse Films, the company will secure exclusive access to not only Herman and his family, but also the defense and prosecution attorneys, world experts in violent sleepwalking, forensic psychiatrists, and journalists who covered the bone-chilling case.

Dead Asleep

December 16, 2021

Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) give an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

