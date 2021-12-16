How to Watch ‘Dead Asleep’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The docuseries that will truly baffle you is “Dead Asleep,” a true crime case about a deadly sleepwalking incident. It will release on Thursday, December 16. You can stream with a subscription to Hulu.

About ‘Dead Asleep’

Two best friends from high school, Brooke Preston and Randy Herman Jr., are inseparable but when they move to Florida together, things begin to move south. Herman picks up a drinking addiction, getting a few DUIs, and eventually, kills his friend that he has known since he was a child.

The docuseries will walk viewers through the stabbing in West Palm Beach, the morning after when Herman wakes up covered in blood with a hunting knife, and his confession to 911. Herman claims to have been sleepwalking, which he conveniently has history of.

Produced by Pulse Films, the company will secure exclusive access to not only Herman and his family, but also the defense and prosecution attorneys, world experts in violent sleepwalking, forensic psychiatrists, and journalists who covered the bone-chilling case.

