How to Watch ‘Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

From the progressive decisions of the 1950s heralded by Chief Justice Earl Warren to the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and forward (or, rather, backward) ahead to last year’s effective reversal of Roe v. Wade, the new Showtime docu-series “Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court” will detail just exactly how we got here. The timely four-part doc on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan this Friday, Sept. 22, airing later on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a subscription to Paramount Plus .

About ‘Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court’ Premiere

Now more than a year after the United States Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reversed Roe v. Wade, the new timely docu-series “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court” will chronicle the past 70 years of the institution.

The four-part docuseries from Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”) will trace the modern history of the Supreme Court and examine the people, decisions, and confirmation battles that have shaped the Court. Traveling back to the 1950s with Chief Justice Earl Warren to the present day with a drastically remade Court at the hands of former President Donald Trump, “Deadlocked” reveals how the Court’s ideological balance has shifted over the years to reflect the hopes, fears, and prejudices of its citizens.

“Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court” will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 22, airing later on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET.

