 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Dear Edward Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Can love be born out of tragedy? That’s the question that Apple TV+’s new series “Dear Edward” — debuting Friday, Feb. 3 — attempts to answer. The show centers on a young boy whose parents are killed in a plane crash that also claims the life of every passenger on board, besides himself. Young Edward, as well as everyone who knew someone on the plane, must find a way to pick up the pieces of their lives and move on. You can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere

About ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere

Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel of the same name, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

The series features former “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton, as well as SAG Award-winning actress Taylor Schilling from “Orange is the New Black.”

Can you watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 23, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Thursday, February 2, 2023
  • Episode 2: Thursday, February 2, 2023
  • Episode 3: Thursday, February 2, 2023
  • Episode 4: Thursday, February 9, 2023
  • Episode 5: Thursday, February 16, 2023
  • Episode 6: Thursday, February 23, 2023
  • Episode 7: Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • Episode 8: Thursday, March 9, 2023
  • Episode 9: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Episode 10: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Can you watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Dear Edward: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • Dear Edward: Season 1

    February 2, 2023

    A 12-year-old boy survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.