How to Watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Can love be born out of tragedy? That’s the question that Apple TV+’s new series “Dear Edward” — debuting Friday, Feb. 3 — attempts to answer. The show centers on a young boy whose parents are killed in a plane crash that also claims the life of every passenger on board, besides himself. Young Edward, as well as everyone who knew someone on the plane, must find a way to pick up the pieces of their lives and move on. You can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
About ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere
Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel of the same name, “Dear Edward” is a heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.
“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.
The series features former “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton, as well as SAG Award-winning actress Taylor Schilling from “Orange is the New Black.”
Can you watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere for free?
Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 on Apple TV+.
‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere Schedule
Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 23, 2023.
- Episode 1: Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, February 2, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, February 9, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, February 16, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Episode 9: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Episode 10: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Can you watch ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Dear Edward: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Dear Edward: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Dear Edward’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Dear Edward: Season 1February 2, 2023
A 12-year-old boy survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.
-
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.