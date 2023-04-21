How to Watch ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere Live Online Without Cable

About ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere

From award-winning director Allen Hughes (‘The Defiant Ones”) comes “Dear Mama,” a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

Bigtime fans of Shakur and his work will want to make sure they tune in, as the series will have footage and audio never before seen.

“Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” said Hughes. “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

Can you watch ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur and FX as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere Schedule

Sling TV will be airing ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, May 12, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, April 21, 2023

: Friday, April 21, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, April 21, 2023

: Friday, April 21, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, April 28, 2023

: Friday, April 28, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, May 5, 2023

: Friday, May 5, 2023 Episode 5: Friday, May 12, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere?

You can watch Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur and FX on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur’ Premiere Trailer