How to Watch ‘Death on the Nile’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After it premiered in theaters in February, “Death on the Nile” will now stream on Hulu and HBO Max beginning Tuesday, March 29. Viewers can watch the latest Agatha Christie adaptation with a subscription to HBO Max or 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Death on the Nile’

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

About ‘Death on the Nile’

“Death on the Nile” is based on an Agatha Christie novel about a murder aboard a river cruise along the Nile and a couple’s honeymoon gone wrong. Recently Academy Award winner Sir Kenneth Branagh plays the eccentric mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, who attempts to solve the murder as the boat floats along the river. “Death on the Nile” also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile February 9, 2022 Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot boards a glamorous river steamer with enough champagne to fill the Nile. But his Egyptian vacation turns into a thrilling search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.