Hulu Deep Water

How to Watch ‘Deep Water’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Adrian Lyne’s heavily-buzzed about film “Deep Water” stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple living what seems to be a picture-perfect marriage. In reality, they are engaged in a dangerous mind game. Hulu presents this psychological thriller beginning on Friday, March 18. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Deep Water’

About ‘Deep Water’

Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) are anything but a happy couple. Jealous of all of his wife’s affairs, Vic becomes resentful and murders her boy-toys. However, this only makes Melinda want to do it even more. Directed by Lyne, known for helming iconic films “9½ Weeks,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal,” and more is considered “the master of erotic thrillers about infidelity.” Like many of her previous projects, this film has envy, lust, and psychosexual manipulation written all over it.

Other stars include Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, and Dash Mihok.

Deep Water

March 18, 2022

Vic and Melinda Van Allen are a couple in the small town of Little Wesley. Their loveless marriage is held together only by a precarious arrangement whereby, in order to avoid the messiness of divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Deep Water’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Check out the trailer for "Deep Water" and stream on Hulu:

