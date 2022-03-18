How to Watch ‘Deep Water’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Adrian Lyne’s heavily-buzzed about film “Deep Water” stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple living what seems to be a picture-perfect marriage. In reality, they are engaged in a dangerous mind game. Hulu presents this psychological thriller beginning on Friday, March 18. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Deep Water’

About ‘Deep Water’

Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) are anything but a happy couple. Jealous of all of his wife’s affairs, Vic becomes resentful and murders her boy-toys. However, this only makes Melinda want to do it even more. Directed by Lyne, known for helming iconic films “9½ Weeks,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal,” and more is considered “the master of erotic thrillers about infidelity.” Like many of her previous projects, this film has envy, lust, and psychosexual manipulation written all over it.

Other stars include Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, and Dash Mihok.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Deep Water’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.