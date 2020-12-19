How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST, the Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills from Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, CO. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Unlike Thursday Night Football matches that are simulcast on Amazon Prime Video and FOX, this matchup will air exclusively on NFL Network.

How to Stream NFL Network

You can stream NFL Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Alternatively, if you want a full month of service, you can stream with Sling TV Blue, which has a limited time offer of just $20 for your first month.

NFL Network Live Stream

The Bills come in with 10-3 record and a chance to clinch the AFC East. They are third in the NFL in passing with the combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

The Broncos have struggled this season, with just a 5-8 record, but they have had the two best performances of their season in the past two weeks. They will have Drew Lock at QB, who threw for four touchdowns last week.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options