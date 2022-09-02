How to Watch ‘Devil in Ohio’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Netflix is adding to its library of supernatural thrillers this week. The streaming platform is premiering new series “Devil in Ohio,” starring Emily Deschanel on Friday, Sept. 2, when all eight episodes drop. When psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. This taught thriller is full of shocking twists and haunting reveals, so you won’t want to miss a single second with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Devil in Ohio’

When: Friday, Sept. 2

About ‘Devil in Ohio’

A hospital psychiatrist has surely seen it all, right? Surely there’s no psychopathy or mental illness that they can’t diagnose, no medical mysteries of the mind that are too convoluted to solve. That’s what Dr. Suzanne Mathis thinks, but that all changes when she meets a strange girl named Mae, who has just escaped from a cult. Mathis commits herself to helping Mae, but in doing pulls on a thread that begins to unravel more disturbing secrets than anyone could have imagined. Now, Dr. Mathis has to continue on before the mystery tears her small Ohio town — and her family — apart.

“Devil in Ohio” is an eight-part limited series, and all episodes will be released on Friday, Sept. 2. The show is based on a young adult novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. The book’s review in The Boston Globe had high praise for the thriller, stating: “‘Devil in Ohio’ kept me up until 3 a.m. with the lights on – in a good way. It’s a haunting thriller for readers who like fear, humor, and heart in one package.” This is a can’t miss for thriller fans, so if you love to be scared make sure you tune in.

Can You Stream ‘Devil in Ohio’ For Free?

Sadly, no. ‘Devil in Ohio’ is a Neflix exclusive, and Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to any of its subscription tiers. A Basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, or customers can choose tiers for $15.49 or $19.99/month that offer additional features.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Devil in Ohio’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

