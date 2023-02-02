How to Watch ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over'

This CNN documentary about the iconic artist first premiered on CNN on Jan. 1, but is now coming to HBO Max for all to enjoy in perpetuity. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, this documentary tells the story of Warwick’s impressive career from her own perspective, with Warwick herself doing many interviews over the course of the film.

The documentary follows the six-time Grammy winner from her early career to the modern day, and highlights both her musical versatility and her voice for social change. In a career that spans over sixty years, Warwick has seen it all, and to get her perspective from within a rapidly changing entertainment industry is a very unique and interesting opportunity. Anybody interested in the music industry in the late 20th century is sure to get a kick out of this.

