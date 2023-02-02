How to Watch ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Over the illustrious six-decade career of Dionne Warwick, she changed the music industry with her velvety voice and her musical versatility. Now, you can watch her legendary career unfold in the CNN documentary, “Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over,” which is coming to HBO Max on Feb. 2. This is a must-watch for all fans and listeners of Warwick, and anybody who’s interested in learning more about the career of a true trailblazer. You can watch Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over'
This CNN documentary about the iconic artist first premiered on CNN on Jan. 1, but is now coming to HBO Max for all to enjoy in perpetuity. Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, this documentary tells the story of Warwick’s impressive career from her own perspective, with Warwick herself doing many interviews over the course of the film.
The documentary follows the six-time Grammy winner from her early career to the modern day, and highlights both her musical versatility and her voice for social change. In a career that spans over sixty years, Warwick has seen it all, and to get her perspective from within a rapidly changing entertainment industry is a very unique and interesting opportunity. Anybody interested in the music industry in the late 20th century is sure to get a kick out of this.
Can you watch 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over' for free?
HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over on HBO Max.
Can you watch 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over' offline?
Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over'?
You can watch Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over' Trailer
