Disney Channel Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

How to Watch ‘Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Get ready to belt out your favorite Disney songs with Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration, a sing-along special that will reimagine classic Disney tunes as performed by a cast of Disney stars. You’ll be able to watch the entire event on Disney Channel on Friday night, August 27, starting at 7:30 pm ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Live for Free Without Cable

You can also stream “Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration” later today with a subscription to Disney+ or as part of the Disney Bundle.

About Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

The special will be narrated by social media star Txunamy Ortiz and will star five of Disney’s newest stars, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, as well as fellow Disney stars Ruth Righi, Izabela Rose, and Sophia Hammons. Throughout the event, each star will get to sing their favorite Disney song. The special will also include a debut of the music video for singer Brandy‘s new song “Starting Now.” Brandi famously starred as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a longtime Disney fan favorite.

  • Cinderella

    November 2, 1997

    Cinderella chafes under the cruelty of her wicked stepmother and her evil stepsisters, until her Fairy Godmother steps in to change her life for one unforgettable night. At the ball, she falls for handsome Prince Christopher, whose parents, King Maximillian and Queen Constantina, are anxious for him to find a suitable paramour.

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

    November 12, 2019

    A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

How to Stream Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Disney Channel--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Disney Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Disney Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Disney Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Disney Channel + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Disney Channel + 30 Top Cable Channels

