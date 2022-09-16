How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone knows the feeling of not fitting in, especially in high school, when we are at our most awkward. Some, sadly, become easy targets for bullies, but what happens when the awkward outcasts have had enough, and are ready to fight back? Netflix’s new film — debuting Sept. 16 — “Do Revenge” shows what can happen when a pair of girls get fed up with the bullying, and decide to do something about it. You can catch every second of their vengeance with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’

When: Friday, Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 16 TV: Netflix

About ‘Do Revenge’

Drea and Eleanor are just trying to get through the day, most days. They don’t bother anyone, they’re not needlessly cruel to their fellow students. But when a topless video of Drea that was meant for her boyfriend leaks, the gossip mill starts running full tilt. Drea is popular and preppy, and there’s almost nothing her fellow students enjoy more than watching her fall from grace.

Eleanor is a different story. She’s new to the school, and she only knows one person there: her old bully Carissa. Eleanor is awkward, sometimes clumsy, and an easy target once Carissa falls into old habits of torment by telling the entire school that Eleanor tried to hold her down and kiss her.

Drea and Eleanor are at the ends of their respective ropes until they find each other. They soon hatch a plot to get even with each other’s antagonists and embark on a twisted tale of revenge that takes both girls to lengths that they never thought they were capable of. The film stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawk, and Sophie Turner.

Can You Stream ‘Do Revenge’ For Free?

No, not currently. “Do Revenge” is a Netflix exclusive, and Netflix does not currently offer a free trial to any of its subscription tiers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Do Revenge’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

