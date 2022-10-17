How to Watch ‘Doc Martin’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The curmudgeonly English doctor who can’t stand the sight of blood is opening his instrument case for one final round of diagnoses. “Doc Martin” is returning to Acorn TV for a 10th and final season of the popular British comedy series. The first two episodes will debut on Monday, Oct. 17, followed by one per Monday until the final episode airs on Dec. 31. You can watch all the laughs, tears, and proper British insults of “Doc Martin” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Acorn TV.

How to Watch ‘Doc Martin’ Season Premiere

About ‘Doc Martin’

The series follows Dr. Martin Ellingham, a grumpy medical practitioner who doesn’t mind letting his patients know he’s got better things to do. His fear of blood finally came back to haunt him at the end of season 9, having come to the attention of the U.K.’s General Medical Council. Instead of attempting to mount a heroic defense of his career, Martin has decided to resign as the general practitioner of the village of Portwenn.

But this season, Doc Martin isn’t as confident in his decision to resign as he used to be. He finds himself trying to overcome his phobia of blood but also finds himself spending more and more time at home with his four-month-old daughter while his wife Louisa is pursuing her career. What does Doc Martin really want, and what is he willing to do to get it? You’ll have to watch the final season of “Doc Martin” to find out!

Can You Stream ‘Doc Martin’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you’re not already subscribed to Acorn TV, yes! Acorn TV offers new customers a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Doc Martin’ on Acorn TV?

Acorn TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial acorn.tv Acorn TV Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls. 7-Day Trial $6.99 / month acorn.tv