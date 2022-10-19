How to Watch ‘Documentary Now!’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’ve been missing the mockumentary style of hit shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” since they left TV, IFC has the show for you. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the network is bringing back “Documentary Now!” for a fourth season. The show spoofs some of the most well-known documentary films ever made, parodying a documentary’s style with a fictional subject. The first two episodes of the new season of “Documentary Now!” will debut Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET and you can stream them both with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Documentary Now!’ Season Premiere

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET TV: IFC

IFC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The first three episodes of “Documentary Now!” Season 4 will stream on AMC+ on Oct. 19. Subsequent new episodes will stream a week early on AMC+ all season.

About ‘Documentary Now!’

‘Documentary Now’ is a mockumentary-style show hosted by Helen Mirren, which parodies some of the biggest documentary films ever made. Co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the six-time Emmy-nominated series debuted to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite.

This season’s episode lineup includes:

“Soldiers of Illusions,” a two-part spoof of the 1982 “Burden of Dreams,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, and August Diehl. The episode revolves around an early 1980s visionary German filmmaker as he tries to will his magnum opus into existence while working in the remote, punishing conditions of the Russian Ular mountains.

“Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” a parody of “Three Salons at the Seaside” and “The September Issue,” starring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter. The episode is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook.

“How They Threw Rocks,” a send-up of “When We Were Kings,” starring Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, and John Rhys-Davies, as well as legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones. The episode chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock,” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.”

“My Monkey Grifter,” which spoofs “My Octopus Teacher” and stars Jamie Demetriou as a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

“Trouver Frisson,” starring Liliane Rovère and Ronald Guttman, is inspired by “Gleaners and I” and “Beaches of Agnes.” In this episode, celebrated French filmmaker Ida Leos (Rovère) searches for why she no longer experiences “frisson” – the goosebumps that have always been her guide.

How to Stream ‘Documentary Now!’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Documentary Now!” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services