How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

This holiday season, Dolly Parton is taking viewers on a magical adventure from Dollywood. The new musical, “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas” features performances by Dolly herself and an impressive star-studded lineup. Tune in when the festive film debuts on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET for two hours of familiar songs and lots of fun moments. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is also available to stream on Peacock.

About ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a musical that takes viewers behind the scenes, revealing what goes into a holiday special. Along the way, there are plenty of bumps in the road as the crew tries to pull off the spectacular event. Amid the stress and drama of putting on the show, there are joyful songs and exciting dances to get viewers into the holiday spirit.

The musical guests taking the stage alongside Dolly are Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus. Other stars include Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer, Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers. The Three Wise Mountain Men also stop by to guide Dolly in the right direction.

How to Stream ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services