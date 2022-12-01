 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This holiday season, Dolly Parton is taking viewers on a magical adventure from Dollywood. The new musical, “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas” features performances by Dolly herself and an impressive star-studded lineup. Tune in when the festive film debuts on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET for two hours of familiar songs and lots of fun moments. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is also available to stream on Peacock.

About ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a musical that takes viewers behind the scenes, revealing what goes into a holiday special. Along the way, there are plenty of bumps in the road as the crew tries to pull off the spectacular event. Amid the stress and drama of putting on the show, there are joyful songs and exciting dances to get viewers into the holiday spirit.

The musical guests taking the stage alongside Dolly are Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus. Other stars include Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer, Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers. The Three Wise Mountain Men also stop by to guide Dolly in the right direction.

How to Stream ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Take a Look at 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas:'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.