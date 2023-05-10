How to Watch Donald Trump CNN Town Hall Live Online Without Cable

Former President Trump will return to CNN for the first time in many years on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET to appear at a town hall-style event. Trump will answer questions from undecided voters and Republicans during the event, which will take place at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. There was no love lost between Trump and CNN during his administration, so political junkies from all sides of the aisle will want to tune in. You can watch CNN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About Donald Trump CNN Town Hall

The town hall will mark the first public appearance by Trump following Tuesday’s verdict by a civil jury that found him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming author E. Jean Carroll. Despite this fact, Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The town hall will be moderated by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins. Collins covered the Trump administration during its time in office, and was once banned from a press event over questions asked at a previous conference. All eyes will be on Collins as she fact-checks Trump live, especially if he repeats his factually baseless claims about election fraud in 2020.

In a statement, CNN said it “has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage.”

