How to Watch ‘Donyale Luna: Supermodel’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Donyale Luna is one of the most prolific and influential models in the history of fashion. Marginalized for decades because she is a Black woman, Luna’s story is finally being told in “ Donyale Luna: Supermodel ,” the new documentary debuting on Max on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The film will follow Luna through her early life, as well as her career appearing in magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, showing the struggles she dealt with along the way. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Donyale Luna: Supermodel'

Born Peggy Ann Freeman in 1945, Donyale Luna became one of the most important models working in the 1960s and 1970s. She collaborated with hugely famous photographers like Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon and Salvador Dali, and helped to break barriers and challenge established standards of beauty simply by daring to be a Black woman in a space normally sequestered from people who looked like she did.

The movie sits down with Luna’s daughter Dream, other models and editors who worked with her during her career, fashion designers and more to help fully contextualize who she was, and how important her work was to the world of modern fashion. Donyale Luna remains largely unknown, but this documentary aims to right that wrong and shine a bright light on one of fashion’s greatest icons.

