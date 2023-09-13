 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Max

How to Watch ‘Donyale Luna: Supermodel’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Donyale Luna is one of the most prolific and influential models in the history of fashion. Marginalized for decades because she is a Black woman, Luna’s story is finally being told in “Donyale Luna: Supermodel,” the new documentary debuting on Max on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The film will follow Luna through her early life, as well as her career appearing in magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, showing the struggles she dealt with along the way. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Donyale Luna: Supermodel'

About 'Donyale Luna: Supermodel'

Born Peggy Ann Freeman in 1945, Donyale Luna became one of the most important models working in the 1960s and 1970s. She collaborated with hugely famous photographers like Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon and Salvador Dali, and helped to break barriers and challenge established standards of beauty simply by daring to be a Black woman in a space normally sequestered from people who looked like she did.

The movie sits down with Luna’s daughter Dream, other models and editors who worked with her during her career, fashion designers and more to help fully contextualize who she was, and how important her work was to the world of modern fashion. Donyale Luna remains largely unknown, but this documentary aims to right that wrong and shine a bright light on one of fashion’s greatest icons.

What devices can you use to stream 'Donyale Luna: Supermodel'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Donyale Luna: Supermodel' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.