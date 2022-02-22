 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TLC

How to Watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 3 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Raising children isn’t easy. Raising 14 of them is almost impossible. Season 3 of “Doubling Down With the Derricos” will premiere on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 PM ET on TLC.

How to Watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’

Karen and Deon have 14 children: Darian (16), Derrick (11), 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

Now, that some of their babies are getting older, the parents are facing new challenges. Darian wants more independence which means getting a driver’s license. Meanwhile, Derrick, Dallas, and Denver are dealing with their first-ever crushes.

Season three of “Doubling Down With the Derricos” will also show Karen and Deon dealing with their kids starting preschool, potty training, as well as planning a big trip to Disney. In addition, season two had the couple dealing with major health issues like Diez’s surgery and Karen’s stroke scare.

The Derricos will also take their family trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Karen is trying to get the family to move. Deon’s mom GG, however, refuses to relocate. This huge life change will be a significant theme in the new season.

How to Stream ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch “Doubling Down With the Derricos” on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TLC-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: TLC + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TLC + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.