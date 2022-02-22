How to Watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 3 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Raising children isn’t easy. Raising 14 of them is almost impossible. Season 3 of “Doubling Down With the Derricos” will premiere on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 PM ET on TLC.

How to Watch ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Tuesday, February 22 at 10 PM ET

TV: TLC

About ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’

Karen and Deon have 14 children: Darian (16), Derrick (11), 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

Now, that some of their babies are getting older, the parents are facing new challenges. Darian wants more independence which means getting a driver’s license. Meanwhile, Derrick, Dallas, and Denver are dealing with their first-ever crushes.

Season three of “Doubling Down With the Derricos” will also show Karen and Deon dealing with their kids starting preschool, potty training, as well as planning a big trip to Disney. In addition, season two had the couple dealing with major health issues like Diez’s surgery and Karen’s stroke scare.

The Derricos will also take their family trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Karen is trying to get the family to move. Deon’s mom GG, however, refuses to relocate. This huge life change will be a significant theme in the new season.

How to Stream 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Season 3 Premiere

