How to Watch ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is embarking on an all-new adventure and it’s coming to the small screen. The “ Iron Man ” actor has always been passionate about classic cars, but he wants to enjoy them while caring for the environment. In “ Downey's Dream Cars ,” he gets to work on turning some of his favorite classics electric and takes them for a spin, living out his dream. The first two episodes drop on Max on Thursday, June 22. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Downey's Dream Cars' Series Premiere

In “Downey’s Dream Cars,” RDJ shows off his love for classic cars, but he is simultaneously concerned about climate change. He has a pretty impressive collection of his own and enjoys restoring vintage cars and giving them a new life. So, he comes up with the perfect solution.

In the interest of making this a more eco-friendly venture, he decides to take it one step further and convert them into electric vehicles. To accomplish this, he improves some of the components, allowing the cars to function in a modern way. While in the garage, he proceeds with caution so the vehicles don’t lose their beloved vintage charm.

Join Robert Downey Jr. as he challenges himself to restore these cars while preserving their classic features. Tune in to see the incredible transformations he pulls off. Along the way, there are sure to be plenty of obstacles to overcome but he keeps it lighthearted with his signature sense of humor.

What is the 'Downey's Dream Cars' Series Premiere episode schedule?

Two episodes air every Thursday from June 22 through July 6.

Episode 1 : Thursday, June 22

: Thursday, June 22 Episode 2 : Thursday, June 22

: Thursday, June 22 Episode 3 : Thursday, June 29

: Thursday, June 29 Episode 4 : Thursday, June 29

: Thursday, June 29 Episode 5 : Thursday, July 6

: Thursday, July 6 Episode 6: Thursday, July 6

What devices can you use to stream 'Downey's Dream Cars' Series Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

