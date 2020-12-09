How to Watch ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ Live Online For Free Without Cable

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and it just wouldn’t be complete without some iteration of The Grinch. That’s why NBC has got your back with Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, a special performance of the Tim Mason and Mel Marvin-penned musical, which was based off the children’s book by Dr. Seuss and also made astronomically popular by the Jim Carrey-helmed 2000 film. The musical airs tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

For tonight’s production, Matthew Morrison steps into the huge green shoes to play the reclusive, misunderstood Mr. Grinch. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical was previously staged on Broadway back in 2006 and 2007. The production even did a small regional tour and wrapped at Madison Square Garden, Playbill reports.

Complementing Morrison’s Grinch are Denis O’Hare who plays the adult version of The Grinch’s dog, Max; Booboo Stewart who will play young Max; and Amelia Minto who will be Cindy-Lou Who.

Of course audiences at home will be eager to see Morrison in that notorious green suit, and while it’s not the most ideal costume to be in, the actor promises it will be well worth it. “It’s heavy. And hot. But, man, does it deliver,” he told TV Line. “I’m playing into the loneliness and isolation that the Grinch experiences. It’s been a challenge to summon that anger he has inside of him.”

