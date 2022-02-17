How to Watch ‘Dream Raider’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Dream Raider,” the latest Asian drama, is coming to the U.S. today on Thursday, February 17 on HBO Max. A dystopian mix of “The Matrix” meets “Inception,” the futuristic series features a dreamscape where hackers can infiltrate people’s minds and force them to commit crimes. The Dream Raiders are the only ones who can stop them. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Dream Raider’

When: Thursday, February 17

TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

About ‘Dream Raider’

Set in the near future, the show follows a team of scientists and police officers, who are trying to stop a criminal group that is capable of hacking into people’s minds to force them to commit crimes. The exploitation of human consciousness and cutting-edge technology that takes away people’s lives will motivate the Dream Raiders to work together and seek the truth behind the conspiracy. The first episode of “Dream Raider” will explore the case of a missing girl. There will be eight episodes in season one, with each of them in Mandarin and subtitled into English.

While the Asian drama series has already been released in several countries, it is now coming to HBO Max in the USA. The show originally came out in August of 2020. “Dream Raider” was set by HBO Asia as the network’s first sci-fi commission and was produced in Taiwan. It is HBO Asia’s 23rd original to premiere since local productions began in 2012.

The series is directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung and the show is led by David Wang, Vivian Hsu, Jason Wang, Weber Yang, Ellen Wu, Wu Ke-Xi, Jun Kunimura, Aggie Hsieh, Garfield Chung, and Bella Wu.

Dream Raider August 16, 2020 Set in the near future, “Dream Raider” features a misfit team of scientists and cops that are trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy that exploits human consciousness.

