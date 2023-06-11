How to Watch ‘Duck Family Treasure’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The Robertson family is on the hunt once again in “Duck Family Treasure,” which debuts its second season on Fox Nation on Sunday, June 11. But this time, it’s not waterfowl they’re searching for, it’s long-lost buried treasure! Follow them on their journey to find artifacts, wildlife, and more. It’s good old-fashioned family fun, with one of your favorite families! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation .

About 'Duck Family Treasure' Season 2 Premiere

This season, viewers will once again follow brothers Jase and Jep, along with their wives Missy and Jessica, Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe in their mission to find hidden bounties from across the south. From the historic Tiger Island in Louisiana to the famous Woodlawn Estate in LaGrange, Tennessee and Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, the Robertsons will hunt for Civil War artifacts, panthers and more while providing an inside look at their lively family dynamic.

Remarking on the new season, Jase Robertson noted, “I’ll tell you this, it’s not boring! And it’s the only show I know that you can watch with the whole family. I’m talking from the parents down to the toddlers” while Jep Robertson added, “It’s just good clean fun, which we could all use a little more of these days!”

