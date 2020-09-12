How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame on NBC Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, September 12th, at 2:30 PM ET, the Duke Blue Devils face the #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Duke Blue Devils @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Duke opens the season with Clemson transfer Chase Brice at QB, with dangerous weapons Deon Jackson and Noah Gray to target. On Defense, Victor Dimukeje will hope to keep Notre Dame at bay.

But the tenth-ranked Fighting Irish, who is playing against the ACC this season, will rely on their ground game this season. QB Ian Book is back for his third season, with the help of the return of his entire offensive line. Javon McKinley will be relied on once again to lead the receiving corps.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

