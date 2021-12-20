How to Watch ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Dynasty” fans will finally be able to watch the fifth season, starting with two episodes premiering on The CW on Monday, December 20 at 8 PM. You can watch the soap opera adaptation with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Monday, December 20 at 8 PM ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘Dynasty’

The reboot of the original 1980s soap opera was first released in 2017, and is now in its fifth season. “Dynasty” follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys. The story focuses on Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies), the daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington (Grant Show), and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal. After the premiere of the two new episodes, Season 5 will return to Fridays on March 11, 2022.

The fourth season ended with a major twist - Fallon getting shot by her evil, home wrecker assistant, Eva (Kara Royster) at a important event for Blake’s campaign. Although we can only hope that Fallon will be alive in this season, we do know that Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) is now in prison since Adam (Sam Underwood) got her arrested, Dominique (Michael Michele) receives unsettling news, and Amanda drinks her feelings. There will also be a new character; Eliza Bennet will join as a regular, playing a dramatic long-lost Carrington family member from Europe.

How to Stream ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

