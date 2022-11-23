How to Watch ‘Echo 3’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The action is about to heat up on Apple TV+. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 the service will be home to “Echo 3,” the new action thriller series from Academy Award-winner Mark Boal. The series centers on the kidnapping of a brilliant scientist, and the efforts of her brother and husband to rescue her from her South American captivity. But they soon discover that the woman they both love may be hiding secrets they never could have imagined. You can watch “Echo 3” exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

“Echo 3” is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Luke Evans), and her husband, Prince (Michael Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

“I’m honored to collaborate with the team at AppleTV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make – one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane,” said show creator Mark Boal. “This is a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with.”

The first three episodes of the series will debut on Nov. 23, and one episode per week will debut on the service each following Wednesday.

If you’re not subscribed to Apple TV+ yet, yes! Apple TV+ offers a seven day free trial of its service to new customers.

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

