How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Edmonton Oilers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Game Preview: Flames visit the Oilers after Monahan's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (18-11-6, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-16-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Calgary after Sean Monahan scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-1 victory against the Panthers.

The Oilers are 14-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Flames are 3-4-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

Edmonton beat Calgary 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16. Connor McDavid scored three goals for the Oilers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 26 goals and has 54 points. McDavid has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 28 total assists and has 43 points. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Stuart Skinner: out (covid-19), Ilya Konovalov: out (covid-19), Mike Smith: out (thumb), Slater Koekkoek: out (covid-19), Kyle Turris: out (covid-19), Connor McDavid: out (covid-19), Zach Hyman: out (covid-19), Tyler Benson: out (covid-19), Derek Ryan: out (covid-19), Evan Bouchard: out (covid-19), Tyson Barrie: out (covid-19), Kailer Yamamoto: out (covid-19).

Flames: None listed.