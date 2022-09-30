How to Watch ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Tonight, Discovery Networks’ “Ghostober” continues with the premiere of another supernatural series. “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” showcases different stories about pets and paranormal activity from horror icon Eli Roth. He is the man behind some. of the most popular movies and series in the genre, including “Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” and “Hostel.” The first episode premieres on Travel Channel on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ Series Premiere

New episodes of “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” can be streamed on-demand on discovery+ as well.

About ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’

Each episode of “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” highlights a different spine-chilling story. The show tells the story of pets becoming possessed and eventually turning against their owners after dark forces take over. Because of this, the bonds these owners used to share with their pets are completely destroyed.

The new series begins with an episode about a teenage girl and her beloved horse named Cash. Things take a turn for the worse when his owner awakens an ancient evil.

The series features a total of four one-hour episodes and they include the following:

Sept. 30: “The Night Mare”

Oct. 7: “Master of the House”

Oct. 14: “Eight-Legged Exorcism”

Oct. 21: “Nitro”

