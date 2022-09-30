 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Tonight, Discovery Networks’ “Ghostober” continues with the premiere of another supernatural series. “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” showcases different stories about pets and paranormal activity from horror icon Eli Roth. He is the man behind some. of the most popular movies and series in the genre, including “Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” and “Hostel.” The first episode premieres on Travel Channel on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ Series Premiere

New episodes of “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” can be streamed on-demand on discovery+ as well.

About ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’

Each episode of “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” highlights a different spine-chilling story. The show tells the story of pets becoming possessed and eventually turning against their owners after dark forces take over. Because of this, the bonds these owners used to share with their pets are completely destroyed.

The new series begins with an episode about a teenage girl and her beloved horse named Cash. Things take a turn for the worse when his owner awakens an ancient evil.

The series features a total of four one-hour episodes and they include the following:
Sept. 30: “The Night Mare”
Oct. 7: “Master of the House”
Oct. 14: “Eight-Legged Exorcism”
Oct. 21: “Nitro”

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” and the streaming service’s full library of other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you can sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” series premiere on the Travel Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Travel Channel≥ $89.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Travel Channel + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Travel Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Travel Channel + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Travel Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Travel Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Travel Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet' Trailer:

