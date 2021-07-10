How to Watch England vs. Italy Euro 2020 Final Live For Free Online Without Cable

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Euro” is about to name its champion. England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 Final. Italy prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Spain, while England defeated Denmark 2-1 on a Harry Kane goal in Extra Time. You can stream the final on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Stream England vs. Italy

Italy has yet to lose on their way to the Final, defeating Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales in the Group Stage. They then defeated Austria, Belgium, and Spain in the Knockout Rounds.

England defeated Croatia and Czech Republic in the Group Stage, and had a surprising 0-0 draw against Scotland. They have been dominant in the Knockout Round though, with 2-0 and 4-0 wins over Germany and Ukraine, prior to their 2-1 Semi-Final victory against Denmark.

England and Italy have had 1-1 draws in their last two International Friendlies. Italy defeated English 2-1 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, while losing to them 2-1 in an International Friendly in 2012.

England will look to top scorers Harry Kane (4 goals) and Raheem Sterling (3 goals), while Italy has had 5 players with two goals a piece including Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, and Ciro Immobile.

How to Stream the England vs. Italy Quarterfinal Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 Euro Final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options