How to Watch English Premier League in Canada During 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 English Premier League season is set to get underway, but if you live in Canada there is a whole new way to stream this season. That’s because starting with 2022-23 season, fuboTV has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the English Premier League and Serie A. You can stream it with fuboTV for C$24.99/mo., or as low as C$16.67/mo. when you pre-pay annually.
How to Watch The 2022-2023 English Premier League in Canada
- When: Starting Friday, August 7th - May 28th, 2023
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to fuboTV
What EPL Fixtures Are Available on fuboTV?
The English Premier League is the top-flight soccer league in England and perhaps the best league in the world. Consisting of 20 clubs, the season typically runs from August through May with breaks for international play mixed in. This year, the three new clubs in the league are Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.
All 380 matches will be available both live and on-demand through FuboTV. The games will air on fubo Sports Network, fubo Sports Network 2, fubo Sports Network 3, and fubo Sports Network 4. The opening weekend schedule is below.
August 7, 2022
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|3:00 PM
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|fubo Sports Network
August 8, 2022
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|7:30 AM
|Fulham v Liverpool
|fubo Sports Network
|10:00 AM
|Tottenham v. Southampton
|fubo Sports Network
|10:00 AM
|Bournemouth v Aston Villa
|fubo Sports Network 2
|10:00 AM
|Leeds v Wolves
|fubo Sports Network 3
|10:00 AM
|Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
|fubo Sports Network 4
|10:30 AM
|Everton v Chelsea
|fubo Sports Network
August 9, 2022
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel
|9:00 AM
|Man Utd v Brighton
|fubo Sports Network
|9:00 AM
|Leicester v Brentford
|fubo Sports Network 2
|11:30 AM
|West Ham v Man City
|fubo Sports Network
What Plans Does fuboTV Offer in Canada?
fuboTV offers two plans in Canada, their Essential Monthly C$24.99/mo. (C$16.67/mo. pre-paid annually) and Premium Monthly C$39.99/mo. (C$31.67/mo. pre-paid annually). On both plans, you can record Premier League games. On the Essentials Plan, you will get a 250 Hour DVR, while the Premium Plan includes a 1,000 Hour DVR.
How Many Devices Can You Stream On At The Same Time?
On both plans, you can watch on three devices at the same time.
What Channels Can You Watch with fuboTV?
WIth the Essentials Plan, you can watch all Premier League Matches, all Serie A matches, and 23 channels.
- 911 Network
- beIN SPORTS
- beIN SPORTS en Español
- beIN SPORTS Canada
- BenficaTV
- CBC
- Cheddar
- CuriosityStream (On Demand only)
- Fubo Movie Network Canada
- Fubo Sports Network
- FUEL TV
- ICI Radio-Canada Télé
- i24 News
- IMPACT Wrestling
- Law & Crime
- MLB Network
- OneSoccer
- Paramount Network
- Premier League TV
- Revry International
- Revry News
- SportsGrid
- Ticker News
- The Young Turks
If you upgrade to their Premium Plan, you will get 42 channels, including 19+ entertainment channels including Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse, and YTV.