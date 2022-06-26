How To Watch ESPN E60 Hockey Documentary ‘Unrivaled’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For sports fans, very few things rival the intensity of playoff hockey, but when you throw in a matchup between two franchises that genuinely dislike each other and you’ve got something special. On Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN takes a look at one of the fiercest rivalries in all of sport, the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings circa 1997. You can watch the E60 documentary “Unrivaled” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

After the initial airing, “Unrivaled” will be available to stream on ESPN+ and will be rebroadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. ET and Monday, June 27 at 8 p.m., while ESPN will reair the doc on Thursday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

About ‘Unrivaled’

Back in the spring of 1997, in a series of interviews, Avalanche and Red Wings players were asked to define the word “rivalry.” Avalanche forward Claude Lemieux said that it “starts on the ice, but if it stays there, there is not that much to it.”

It started out as two teams decorated with highly-skilled future hall of famers relentlessly pursuing the holy grail of their sport. It became a ferocious clash, fueled by an incomparable hatred not often seen in major sports. This was more than a mere rivalry; it was a blood feud. Its white-hot intensity would lead to games and moments both thrilling and chilling, to indelible victories and premeditated acts of vengeance. The story of the rivalry is one of lifelong bonds, life-changing moments, a remarkable brotherhood and a never-before-seen public reckoning of revenge and retribution. Two and a half decades later, those who were part of it are still coming to terms with how the brutal rivalry went as far as it did.

In “Unrivaled,” viewers will hear from many who were involved with the two teams at the time including Lemieux, who was at the center of the start of the rivalry that exploded on March 26, 1997, in a massive brawl in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings’ Kris Draper, who had been seriously injured when he was checked from behind by Lemieux in a playoff game the year before, and Darren McCarty, who sought revenge on Lemieux in the big brawl, also speak about the rivalry in the program.

