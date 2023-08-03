How to Watch ‘ESPN8: The Ocho’ 2023 Live Without Cable

Are you ready for some FootGolf?! There’s no time for a confused look, because “ESPN8: The Ocho” 2023 begins on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Inspired by the movie “Dodgeball,” ESPN uses “The Ocho” to shine a spotlight on obscure sports that off-the-wall fans will love. More than 40 hours of “The Ocho” programming will be available, so check for a full schedule below and watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About ‘ESPN8: The Ocho 2023’

“ESPN8: The Ocho” is all about showing fans a new sport they’ve never seen before, and maybe never want to see again! The Manchester Meadows and Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C. will see competitions like FootGolf, Dog Surfing, Truck and Tractor Pulling, Auctioneers Championships and the Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition. Other events like Banana Ball, table hockey, pinball and of course, dodgeball will be on full display.

As if that wasn’t enough, this year’s “Ocho” festivities will also feature a celebrity corn hole tournament, starring the likes of Chad Ochocinco, Shemar Moore, Kel Mitchell and many others. It will showcase live events, as well as greatest hits from “Ochos” past. For a complete schedule of “ESPN8: The Ocho” 2023, check below.

Date Time (ET) Event Aug. 3 7 p.m. Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals 9 p.m. 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship 10 p.m. 2023 Table Hockey World Championships 10:30 p.m. Red Bull Fierste Ljepper 11 p.m. Slamball Aug. 4 1 a.m. Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational 1:30 a.m. 2020 USA Mullet Championships 2 a.m. 2021 US Air Guitar Championships 3 a.m. 2022 Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship 4 a.m. Jelle’s Marble Runs 4:30 a.m. Foosball World Cup 5:30 a.m. World Chase Tag 5 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship 7 a.m. Microsoft Excel World Championship 7:30 a.m. Truck and Tractor Pulling 8 a.m. OneWheel World Championship 8:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling Reborn 9 a.m. Extreme Axe & Knife Games 10 a.m. Omegaball Women’s Invitational 11 a.m. 2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout 12 noon Omegaball Men’s Invitational 1 p.m. Professional Cuesports League (PCL) 2 p.m. TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship 3 p.m. The Ocho Show 4 p.m. 2023 NWLA Wiffleball All-Stars 5 p.m. Major League Table Tennis 6 p.m. 2023 Slippery Stairs 7 p.m. Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship 9 p.m. Viii Sports YMCA Invitational 10 p.m. Pillow Fight Championship 11 p.m. 2023 FootGolf World Cup 11:30 p.m. Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition Aug. 5 12:00 a.m. 2023 Corgi Races 12:30 a.m. World Dog Surfing Championship Best Waves 1 a.m. USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase 2 a.m. CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal 2:30 a.m. 2022 eSkootr Championship 3 a.m. 2022 Spikeball’s Co-Ed Invitational: Utah 4 a.m. Red Bull Paper Wings 4:30 a.m. Corunna Belt Sander Races 5 a.m. Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition 5:30 a.m. Teqball Tour: Los Angeles 6:30 a.m. 2020 Tetris Championships 7:30 a.m. Golden Tee World Championship 8 a.m. World Sign Spinning Championship 8:30 a.m. Grass Drag Racing Season Opener 9 a.m. 2022 AUDL Championship 9:30 a.m. Ultimate Ninja World Finals 10 a.m. Red Bull Rapids 10:30 a.m. FlingGolf: San Diego Open 11 a.m. Professional Horseshoes League 12 noon 2023 ACL Pro Doubles World Championship

